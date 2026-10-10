Politician named Hitler Mussolini elected mayor in Peru

·3·World
Politician named Hitler Mussolini elected mayor in Peru

A politician named Hitler Mussolini Simeon Flores won the mayoral election in the small district of Queropalka in the Peruvian Andes. He won the election by gathering 34.54 percent of the vote, surpassing his rivals. This was reported by international media.

The 45-year-old Flores ran as a candidate for the "Ahora Nación" party. He received 229 votes. His closest rival, Gaspar Osorio, took second place with 204 votes. Thus, Flores collected only 25 more votes than his opponent.

The politician's name drew widespread attention. The words "Hitler" and "Mussolini" in his full name recall the names of the most famous dictators of the 20th century — Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

According to reports, Flores won the local elections held on October 4. However, at the time the reports were published, the official announcement of his victory was still expected. He will assume the office of mayor on January 1, 2027.

It is worth noting that the politician having the same name as historical figures does not imply that his ideological views are similar to theirs.

Simeon FloresAhora Naciónelection in the AndesPeru
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