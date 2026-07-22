The Russian Navy frigate Neustrashimiy Great Britainconducted live-fire training near the city of Plymouth. The ship was approximately 40 nautical miles — 74 kilometers — from the coast, monitored by the British Royal Navy.

Although the exercise took place in international waters, the activity of Russian warships near the British coast has once again raised concerns in London.

Russian ship warned HMS Tyne in advance

According to the British Ministry of Defence, the Neustrashimiy notified the nearby patrol ship HMS Tyne of its intention to conduct live-fire training on Monday.

The Russian side requested that the British ship maintain a safe distance. The exercise began after HMS Tyne moved away from the designated area and lasted approximately 30 minutes.

The shooting took place outside British territorial waters. However, it was noted that the event occurred near a maritime route frequently used by commercial vessels.

French military aircraft also monitored the situation

In addition to the British ship, a French military aircraft also monitored the movements of the Russian frigate.

Reports indicate that the aircraft's crew established radio contact with the Russian ship, requesting clarification on its plans and intended course.

A spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defence stated that the Royal Navy continues to closely monitor the movements of the Neustrashimiy.

British Defence Secretary criticizes Russia

The new British Defence Secretary, Wes Streeting, described the Russian ship's exercise near the British coast as a "showy and irresponsible" act.

He emphasized that such actions by Russia are part of the threats facing London and its allies. However, officials confirmed that necessary maritime safety warnings were issued during the exercise.

The incident coincided with the new Prime Minister's first day

The incident occurred on the day Andy Burnham began his tenure as Prime Minister of Great Britain. Consequently, some British experts speculated that the timing of the exercise might not have been coincidental.

However, sources within British defense circles did not officially confirm the speculation that the Russian side organized the exercise specifically due to the change in government.

Britain regularly monitors Russian ships

The British Royal Navy has been consistently monitoring Russian warships passing near the country's waters in recent months. The Royal Navy previously reported nearly three months of continuous surveillance of Russian frigates and their escort vessels in June 2026.

The live-fire exercise by the Neustrashimiy near Plymouth did not result in a military confrontation. However, such training 74 kilometers from the British coast once again highlighted the tensions between Russia and NATO countries.