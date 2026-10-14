In Great Britain, the unprecedented anomalous heat and drought observed this summer led to an unexpected historical discovery. Due to a sharp drop in water levels at the Fernworthy Reservoir in Devon, southwest England, an ancient submerged Bronze Age settlement was uncovered.

According to reports by the influential British publication The Independent, archaeologists discovered rare monuments and valuable artifacts dating back to various periods of human history from the bottom of the dried-up reservoir.

A 4,000-year-old underwater settlement: What was found?

As the water receded, several millennia of history unfolded before the eyes of archaeologists:

Bronze Age houses: Researchers discovered 8 circular stone houses dating back approximately 4,000 years at the bottom of the reservoir;

Ancient complexes: In addition to the houses, it was revealed that stone circles (cromlechs) and ancient burial mounds (tumuli) have been preserved in the area;

Tudor-era coins: During excavations and inspections, Tudor dynasty coins dating back to the 16th century, specifically the 1540s, were also found, indicating that this location was actively used by humans in later centuries as well.

Anomalous heat and water crisis: Record figures

The exposure of archaeological sites in the region was caused by a sharp deficit of water resources across Great Britain:

Fernworthy Reservoir at 30 percent capacity: Due to the summer heatwave, reserves in the Fernworthy Reservoir dropped to just 30 percent of its total capacity;

Countrywide shortage: Average water levels in all reservoirs across the kingdom are recording figures 20 percent below the seasonal norm. Of the 31 monitored major reservoirs, 12 are not even half full, and 8 are experiencing critically dangerous low levels;

Drying of groundwater: Groundwater levels are also steadily declining, and according to officials, months of rainy weather will be required to restore them to their previous state.

How long will the drought last?

During the summer season, Great Britain was gripped by five intense heatwaves simultaneously, with temperatures repeatedly breaking historical records and causing wildfires and widespread water shortages. The southern regions of England suffered particularly severe damage.

Although synooptics' analyses regarding autumn precipitation may ease the situation slightly in many regions, experts forecast that severe drought conditions in Devon, Cornwall, and East Anglia could persist until early April 2027.