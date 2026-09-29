Sensation statement from the Mayor of London: Britain must return to the European Union without a referendum

·8·World
Sensation statement from the Mayor of London: Britain must return to the European Union without a referendum

An unexpectedly sharp initiative to reverse the consequences of Brexit and restore integration with the continent has been put forward in Great Britain's political circles. Speaking at the annual conference of the Labour Party held in Liverpool, London Mayor Sadiq Khan stressed that the country must immediately return to the European Union and that holding a new nationwide referendum for this purpose is not required.

According to Britain's influential The Independent newspaper, addressing Prime Minister Andy Burnham, the capital's mayor proposed a clear roadmap to immediately return to the EU Customs Union to reduce trade barriers, subsequently obtain associated membership status, and accept the terms of the Single European Market. Khan demanded that this strategic plan be included in the upcoming election manifesto. This call came against the background of Prime Minister Burnham's agreement on August 24 to sharply improve relations with European Council President António Costa and hold a UK-EU summit by the end of the year.

"Return without a referendum, Customs Union and Khan's plan": 5 key points of the statement

The most important official arguments regarding Sadiq Khan's sensational initiative in Liverpool:

  • No need for a new referendum: The Mayor of London proposed implementing the process of returning Britain to the European Union without a nationwide vote;

  • Immediate return to the Customs Union: It was stated that entering the EU customs system is necessary first and foremost to reduce bureaucratic barriers in trade and economic damage;

  • Single market and associated membership: In the second stage of the plan, Britain was proposed to obtain associate status with the EU and return to Europe's common market;

  • Labour's election manifesto: Sadiq Khan called on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to include this clause in the party's upcoming official manifesto;

  • UK-EU summit by the end of the year: The summit agreed upon in August between the Prime Minister and European Council President António Costa is expected to become a platform for restoring bilateral relations.

Classification of the stages of Britain's return to the EU proposed by Sadiq Khan

Potential integration mechanisms facing the London mayoralty and the British government:

Stages of reintegration

Envisaged practical steps

Effect for the British economy and politics

Stage 1: EU Customs Union

Immediate return without preparation

Abolishing tariffs on goods turnover and eliminating logistics congestion

Stage 2: Associated membership

Special strategic status agreement with Brussels

Restoring full political and security partnership

Stage 3: Single European Market

Restoring the free movement of services and capital

Strengthening the London financial center and increasing export volume

Legal and political mechanism

Without a new referendum, via the party manifesto

Preventing potential political division and delays in society

Diplomatic starting ground

UK-EU summit planned for the end of the year

Initiating official negotiations between the European Council and Burnham

Expertise in international politics and geoeconomics: Why is the British elite stepping back from Brexit?

Conclusions of European political scientists, British economists, and international analysts:

  • "Economic wounds inflicted by Brexit": After leaving the European Union, Britain faced inflation, labor shortages, a sharp rise in logistics costs, and the weakening of the London financial center's position; Sadiq Khan's position is not just a political statement, but an open expression of the real crisis facing the business community and city administrations;

  • "Logic of avoiding the referendum trap": The mayor's proposal not to hold a new referendum is considered a highly calculated step; the 2016 referendum split British society into two warring camps; therefore, Khan aims to resolve this issue through parliament and elections, avoiding new internal political instability;

  • Test for Andy Burnham and Labour: Although striving to improve relations with António Costa, various views regarding a full return to the EU remain within the party; Brussels will not agree to London's "cherry-picking" policy either — a full return to the market will require serious concessions regarding borders and financial contributions.

In your opinion, does Great Britain's return to the European Union without a referendum comply with democratic principles, or must such a fateful decision be made solely through a public vote? What benefit could Britain's return bring to the European economy experiencing a severe crisis? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the major shift in global geopolitics with all interested parties!

Sadiq KhanBritainReturn to the European UnionBrexit
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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