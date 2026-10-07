A major diplomatic step of great importance for the geopolitics of the Caucasus region and Europe has been taken. The governments of Great Britain and Azerbaijan have reached complete consensus on the text of a historic agreement that officially elevates their bilateral relations to a new stage — the status of strategic partnership.

This important news was announced at the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Baku by Anas Sarwar, State Minister for Trade at the UK Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade.

Signatures of Aliyev and the British Prime Minister expected: Work begins now

The State Minister noted that the two countries agreed last year to bring their relations to the level of strategic partnership, and intensive negotiations on the official text have been ongoing over the past period:

High-level signing: "I look forward to the meeting between the Prime Minister of Great Britain and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to jointly sign this strategic partnership," said the British government representative;

Not wasting time: Without waiting for the official signing ceremony, the parties have agreed to establish a special working group to implement this agreement and bring concrete practical benefits to the citizens of both states.

From defense to energy: Priority areas of cooperation

The strategic partnership in the new format simultaneously covers a number of vitally important areas:

Security and defense: Regional stability, enhancing defense capabilities, and systematic security cooperation;

Economy and innovation: Increasing bilateral trade turnover, attracting new technologies, and expanding the mutual investment environment;

Energy and infrastructure: Developing traditional and green energy projects, as well as strengthening ties in the education system.

Azerbaijani officials specifically noted that at the current stage, the main focus is on stimulating economic growth and attracting major investments into the markets of both countries.

30-year solid foundation and the role of bp

Economic cooperation between London and Baku has served as the basis for the region's most successful projects over the past thirty years:

"Contract of the Century" and energy security: For more than 30 years, British companies, particularly the global energy giant bp and its partners, have been key participants in Azerbaijan's economic development;

Reliable supply to Europe: British investments, modern knowledge, and experience have served as a foundation for Azerbaijan to bring its vast hydrocarbon resources to world markets and strengthen its decisive role in Europe's energy security system.

The new strategic partnership agreement is expected to bring the alliance between Azerbaijan and Great Britain to a new geopolitical stage, not only in the South Caucasus but also along transit routes connecting Europe and Asia.