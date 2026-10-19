Flying on an airplane wing at 99: British granny enters the Guinness World Records

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Flying on an airplane wing at 99: British granny enters the Guinness World Records

99-year-old Helga Duffy, living in Great Britain, amazed the whole world by showing a true example of courage and bravery. She successfully performed the extreme "wing walking" stunt — flying strapped to the wing of a flying airplane — and officially wrote her name into the Guinness World Records.

As a result of this breathtaking flight, Mrs. Duffy went down in history as the oldest woman on our planet to perform this dangerous aviation stunt.

Courage in the sky: How was the stunt performed?

The details of the extreme flight cannot fail to amaze the spectators:

  • Standing on the wing: Fastened to the upper wing of a biplane-type light aircraft with special safety belts and devices, Helga Duffy moved against the airflow in a standing position during the flight;

  • Composure and bravery: Despite the immense altitude and strong wind, the 99-year-old woman kept very calm during the flight and landed on the ground having flawlessly completed the difficult task;

  • Excitement of family and spectators: Relatives and spectators gathered at the airfield greeted the elderly woman's courageous step with applause.

August record updated

The competition among elderly people in this direction of aviation history had been recently updated once again:

  • Betty Bromage's result: At the beginning of August this year, another 97-year-old British woman, Betty Bromage, had successfully performed a similar stunt and set a record;

  • A new peak by Duffy: At 99 years old, Helga Duffy surpassed this indicator by a full two years, once again proving that there is no age limit for human willpower, passion, and enthusiasm.

The Guinness World Records commission confirmed that the flight was carried out in full compliance with the rules and presented Mrs. Duffy with an official record certificate.

Helga DuffyGuinness recordwing walkingBritain
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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