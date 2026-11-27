35-year-old British woman Harnaam Kaur, who was entered into the Guinness World Records as the youngest woman with a full beard, has decided to shave off the beard she has been growing for 20 years. She announced the news to her fans through a video posted on her social media pages.

Kaur stated that coming to this decision was not easy for her and that she experienced a mix of emotions. Nevertheless, she is looking forward to starting a new chapter in her life.

The woman emphasized that the decision to change her appearance is not related to the opinions of others or societal expectations. According to her, it is a decision based solely on her own desire and personal choice.

Harnaam has not yet specified when she will reveal her new look after shaving her beard. She noted that she needs to feel mentally prepared for it.

It is known that Harnaam Kaur began growing facial hair during her teenage years due to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). For many years, she overcame the difficulties associated with her unique appearance and learned to accept herself as she is.

In 2016, at the age of 24, her record was officially registered in the Guinness World Records. Now, she is parting ways with her nearly twenty-year-old beard to turn a new page in her life.