The tallest woman in the world enters the Guinness World Records eight times!

Rumysa Gelgi, living in the Safranbolu district of Turkey's Karabuk province, is known as the tallest woman in the world. Her height is 2 meters 15 centimeters. Over the past 12 years, she has been included in the Guinness Book of Records eight times. Gelgi also uses her achievements to raise public awareness about rare diseases.

Born in 1997, Rumysa Gelgi was diagnosed early in life with Weaver syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. This syndrome can cause bones to grow much faster. Since childhood, Gelgi has faced various health problems, undergoing medical treatments and physical therapy for many years.

In 2014, at the age of 17, her height was recorded at 213.6 centimeters, making her the tallest teenage girl in the world. In 2021, measurements confirmed that Gelgi's height had reached 215.16 centimeters, setting a record as the world's tallest living woman.

Following this, Gelgi achieved Guinness records in other categories as well. She was recorded as the woman with the largest hands, the widest arm span, and the longest spine. In 2024, two more results were added to her records regarding her having been the longest baby at birth and having the longest ears.

Working as a software developer, Gelgi participates in international events, sharing her life experiences and health journey. A documentary about her life titled "Rumeysa: Walking Tall" has also been produced by the Guinness World Records.

For Gelgi, the records are not just physical metrics. Through her experience, she strives to promote the acceptance of human differences, raise awareness about rare diseases, and support individuals living with such conditions.