A giant skeleton the height of an 11-story building: Guinness World Record set in Mexico

In the central square of Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, a stunningly giant La Catrina statue has been erected in honor of the traditional Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos). The structure, which stands as tall as an 11-story building, has been officially entered into the Guinness World Records.

This unique work of art, measuring 33.4 meters in height and weighing over 100 tons, has become the center of attention for millions of tourists and local residents.

Stunning figures and complex engineering work

Realizing this project required immense effort from local artisans and engineers:

The work of nearly 140 craftsmen: About 140 skilled masters, designers, and builders worked continuously to create and assemble the famous La Catrina skeleton in national attire;

Parameters: 33.4 meters in height, with a total weight exceeding 100 tons;

Colorful national decorations: The giant skeleton is adorned with a traditional purple dress and a wreath of colorful flowers on its head, fully reflecting Mexican national symbols;

Evening beauty: As darkness falls, the statue is illuminated with special lights against the backdrop of historic cathedrals and the center of Mexico City, creating a majestic sight across the city.

Day of the Dead: A national holiday blending laughter and memory

The Day of the Dead, celebrated annually in Mexico on November 1–2, is one of the oldest and most unique traditions in the world:

The philosophy of remembering loved ones: On these days, instead of mourning, the population remembers their departed ancestors and loved ones with affection, smiles, and bright festive tables;

The symbol of La Catrina: The colorful skulls (calaveras) painted on faces in the streets and the image of the elegantly dressed La Catrina are considered symbols not of fear of death, but of valuing life and joyfully remembering the deceased.

The giant La Catrina, which set a Guinness record, has become not only the pinnacle of the national memorial ceremony but also a global event showcasing Mexico's rich cultural heritage to the entire world.