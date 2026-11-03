A giant skeleton the height of an 11-story building: Guinness World Record set in Mexico

·85·World
A giant skeleton the height of an 11-story building: Guinness World Record set in Mexico

In the central square of Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, a stunningly giant La Catrina statue has been erected in honor of the traditional Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos). The structure, which stands as tall as an 11-story building, has been officially entered into the Guinness World Records.

This unique work of art, measuring 33.4 meters in height and weighing over 100 tons, has become the center of attention for millions of tourists and local residents.

Stunning figures and complex engineering work

Realizing this project required immense effort from local artisans and engineers:

  • The work of nearly 140 craftsmen: About 140 skilled masters, designers, and builders worked continuously to create and assemble the famous La Catrina skeleton in national attire;

  • Parameters: 33.4 meters in height, with a total weight exceeding 100 tons;

  • Colorful national decorations: The giant skeleton is adorned with a traditional purple dress and a wreath of colorful flowers on its head, fully reflecting Mexican national symbols;

  • Evening beauty: As darkness falls, the statue is illuminated with special lights against the backdrop of historic cathedrals and the center of Mexico City, creating a majestic sight across the city.

Day of the Dead: A national holiday blending laughter and memory

The Day of the Dead, celebrated annually in Mexico on November 1–2, is one of the oldest and most unique traditions in the world:

  • The philosophy of remembering loved ones: On these days, instead of mourning, the population remembers their departed ancestors and loved ones with affection, smiles, and bright festive tables;

  • The symbol of La Catrina: The colorful skulls (calaveras) painted on faces in the streets and the image of the elegantly dressed La Catrina are considered symbols not of fear of death, but of valuing life and joyfully remembering the deceased.

The giant La Catrina, which set a Guinness record, has become not only the pinnacle of the national memorial ceremony but also a global event showcasing Mexico's rich cultural heritage to the entire world.

Mexico CityDay of the DeadLa CatrinaGuinness World Records
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Italian students set a record by building a seven-meter paper airplaneItalian students set a record by building a seven-meter paper airplane26 October 23:44The tallest woman in the world enters the Guinness World Records eight times!The tallest woman in the world enters the Guinness World Records eight times!26 October 13:06World's narrowest car enters the Guinness World RecordsWorld's narrowest car enters the Guinness World Records11 September 17:42American Man Solves Rubik’s Cube Blindfolded in 11.56 Seconds to Set RecordAmerican Man Solves Rubik’s Cube Blindfolded in 11.56 Seconds to Set Record18 August 09:31Woman preparing for her wedding dies after liposuction surgeryWoman preparing for her wedding dies after liposuction surgery28 September 07:17250 varieties of melon and 186,000 tourists: How did the international festival in Khiva unfold?250 varieties of melon and 186,000 tourists: How did the international festival in Khiva unfold?11 August 09:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once