Chinese couple unable to choose a name for their child decides to divorce

·67·World
Chinese couple unable to choose a name for their child decides to divorce

In Shanghai, China, a couple that could not agree on choosing a name for their child has filed for court for divorce. Due to the mutual disagreement between the parents, the child, who is over a year old, still has not obtained a birth certificate and has even faced difficulties during the vaccination process.

The child's name became a conflict between the parents

The People's Court of the Pudong New Area in Shanghai reviewed the divorce case of a couple who married in 2023. They had a healthy baby boy the following year. However, disagreements began in the family after the child was born.

The husband and wife could not come to a single decision on what name to give their child. Both insisted firmly on their own choice and demanded that each other provide necessary documents and a power of attorney. Yet neither side wanted to give in.

According to the evidence submitted to the court, the parents went to the hospital separately in order to formalize the name they had chosen for their child. However, both attempts were rejected because they did not comply with established rules.

A child over a year old has no birth certificate

The judge presiding over the case paid special attention to the child's condition.

The child is over a year old, but still does not have a birth certificate. Registering his place of residence is also impossible, and even getting vaccinated has become difficult, the judge emphasized.

The court noted that the medical birth certificate is an important document in formalizing the legal identity of the infant. The parents' delay in formalizing this document due to personal disputes could infringe upon the personal rights of the underage child.

The court also stressed that both parents must take responsibility for such a situation. It was recalled that the child cannot be turned into a tool for exerting pressure in emotional disagreements or that disputes cannot be used to escape custody obligations.

The court ordered the parents to put the child's interests first

To protect the basic rights of the child, the court issued a special warning document On the Care of Underage Children. According to it, the parents were required to cooperate within a set deadline and obtain a birth certificate for their child.

However, instead of formalizing the documents, they argued again over who would keep the original documents.

After several attempts at reconciliation and mediation, it was decided to temporarily keep the original birth certificate at the court. Later, it was designated to be handed over to the mother. This was necessary to carry out the mandatory registration process of the child at their place of residence.

Parents' actions criticized on social media

The unusual divorce case went viral on Chinese social media and sparked heated discussions among users. Many were surprised how a simple matter could bring family relations to such a level.

Such couples should not have children at all, wrote one user.

Another comment stated: They are simply being idle. A name can be changed later. They are torturing the child with their disagreements and failing to show that they are responsible parents.

This event once again showed that disagreements between parents can primarily affect the rights and daily life of the child. The main requirement of the court was that, regardless of personal disputes, parents must put their child's interests first.

ShanghaiPudongfamily disputeschildren's rights
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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