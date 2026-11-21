The Zarbdor District Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement is carrying out relevant work to resolve citizens' family problems, preserve families, and legally address issues arising from enforcement documents.

In particular, as a result of explanatory and preventive work carried out within the framework of an enforcement document under the department's proceedings, a conflicted family was reconciled. The parties reached a mutual agreement and decided to restore their family relationships.

Due to the family reconciliation, the proceedings on the enforcement document were concluded in the prescribed manner. Such efforts serve to ensure the stability of families, prevent family disputes, and shape a healthy social environment in society.