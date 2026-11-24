The CR7 Museum, reflecting the life and football career of Cristiano Ronaldo, has opened its doors in Shanghai, China. At the entrance to the museum, a seven-meter statue of the Portuguese star has been installed, depicting the footballer's famous goal celebration.

Opened on November 21, this museum is the first branch of Ronaldo's personal museum project in mainland China. It is located on the third floor of the Shanghai No. 1 Shopping Center on Nanjing Road in Shanghai. Covering an area of nearly 3,000 square meters, the exhibition showcases the player's journey from childhood to becoming a global star.

A seven-meter statue of Ronaldo welcomes fans

One of the most striking features of the museum is the giant statue standing at its entrance. Depicted in the Portugal national team kit, Ronaldo is shown with his arms spread, performing his famous "Siu" celebration.

Organizers present the statue as the tallest full-body statue of the footballer in the world. Its seven-meter height also alludes to Ronaldo's famous number 7.

The footballer's brother, Hugo Aveiro, also attended the museum's opening ceremony.

From childhood to global fame: 10 thematic zones

The museum's exhibition reflects Ronaldo's life and sports career step by step. There are a total of 10 thematic zones and 15 special scenes recreated here.

Fans can see the environment related to the footballer's childhood in Madeira, his time at the Sporting academy in Lisbon, and his subsequent professional career.

The exhibition features recreated versions of the following locations:

The Sporting academy dormitory where Ronaldo lived as a young footballer;

The footballer's personal living room;

Club dressing rooms;

The player tunnel at the Al Nassr stadium.

In this way, visitors can follow Ronaldo's career not just through simple photographs, but through special scenes that allow them to feel the important environments of his life.

Over 50 exhibits: "Ballon d'Or" and historic jerseys

More than 50 valuable items have been brought to Shanghai from Madeira, Ronaldo's hometown. Among them are trophies, football jerseys, and boots worn in matches.

The most important exhibits of the exhibition include:

The 2008 Ballon d'Or — a symbol of the period when Ronaldo was first recognized as the world's best footballer.

European Championship trophy — a prize commemorating the historic success achieved with the Portugal national team.

Boots worn in matches — items directly related to the footballer's activity on the pitch.

Jersey dedicated to his 350th goal for Real Madrid — it contains the autographs of the club's former head coach Zinedine Zidane and the team's players.

Jersey specially prepared for the Shanghai museum — it bears Ronaldo's personal autograph.

Some exhibits are being displayed in mainland China for the first time.

It is also possible to save Ronaldo's shot at the museum

The CR7 Museum is not limited to historical items. Interactive activities have also been organized.

In particular, visitors can test themselves as goalkeepers in a special simulator based on Ronaldo's famous bicycle kick scored against Real Madrid while playing for Juventus in 2018.

During that historic goal, Ronaldo jumped to a height of 2.38 meters. The special device in the museum virtually recreates the footballer's shot, allowing fans to try and save it.

Ronaldo's legacy is now also on display in Shanghai

41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo continues to gather his fans in different corners of the world as one of the most famous athletes in football history. The museum in Shanghai has become a new venue that brings together his career, achievements, and personal history in one place.

Notably, here fans can not only view the footballer's trophies but also feel his childhood life, training, and historical moments related to him up close.

Ronaldo's museum in Shanghai has once again demonstrated how much interest the football star's name and sports legacy are generating on an international scale.