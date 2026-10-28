Technological miracle in China: Robot police officers are being tested on the streets of Shanghai

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Technological miracle in China: Robot police officers are being tested on the streets of Shanghai

Humanoid robots have begun testing on the streets of Shanghai, one of China's largest megalopolises. These innovative devices have been deployed to effectively manage traffic and assist police officers in their duties.

Images circulating on social media show the robot wearing a police uniform, standing on a special mobile wheeled platform, and monitoring safety on the streets.

Appearance and technical features of the robot police officer

The appearance of this robot shows that it has been designed in a modern way that is very close to human likeness:

  • Full service uniform: The robot is equipped with a blue shirt, dark trousers, white gloves, and a peaked cap characteristic of real traffic police officers;

  • Mobile wheeled platform: To move quickly and smoothly in complex urban environments, it is mounted on a special compact, white robotic platform;

  • Warning lights and police emblem: The lower part of the platform features a police emblem, headlights, and blue warning lights that are visible from a distance at night;

  • Traffic coordination: Its hand gestures and upright posture serve to attract the attention of pedestrians and drivers, ensuring compliance with traffic rules.

The Shanghai experiment: Why are such projects needed?

The use of artificial intelligence and robotics on the streets is aimed at solving several key tasks:

  • Reducing staff workload: By delegating routine monitoring and traffic direction tasks at busy intersections to robots, human resources can be utilized for more critical operational tasks;

  • 24/7 continuous monitoring: Robots can perform duty tirelessly in any weather and at any time of the day;

  • Innovative security system: The presence of such high technologies on the streets increases the vigilance of drivers and pedestrians, preventing traffic violations.

This pilot project launched in Shanghai demonstrates that artificial intelligence and robotic systems are becoming an important link in maintaining public order in the future "Smart City" infrastructure.

Shanghaihumanoid robotsartificial intelligencesmart city
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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