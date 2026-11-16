Artificial intelligence is checking homework instead of teachers in Chinese schools

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Artificial intelligence is checking homework instead of teachers in Chinese schools

In some Chinese schools, artificial intelligence devices are being introduced to check homework to lighten the workload of teachers. Special equipment that looks like an ordinary printer is being used in some educational institutions in Shenzhen, Shanghai, and other cities.

The device can recognize handwritten texts in students' notebooks. It then analyzes the completed assignments, marks errors, and grades the work. In this way, a large part of the checking process previously done by hand by teachers is being automated.

Previously, educators spent a lot of time reviewing each notebook individually and marking errors with a red pen. Now, a special device performs this task, allowing teachers to allocate extra time for other work.

According to reports, such equipment can save teachers more than an hour and a half of time every day. Educators can then direct their free time toward preparing for lessons, working individually with students, and improving their knowledge.

However, there are also certain challenges facing the technology. Since everyone's handwriting is unique, it is not easy even for artificial intelligence to correctly recognize handwriting. Therefore, the accuracy and efficiency of the systems are being tested in practice.

For now, such devices are being used in schools in some Chinese cities. Their widespread implementation across the country depends on future results.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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