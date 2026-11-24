A giant statue of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled in Shanghai, China. The statue, installed on November 21 to mark the opening of the CR7 Museum, stands seven meters tall. It is located in front of a shopping center on East Nanjing Road.

The statue depicts Ronaldo in the Portugal national team's number 7 jersey, performing his famous "Siu" celebration with his arms spread wide after scoring a goal. Its height was chosen to match the player's legendary number 7. The organizers are presenting this monument as the tallest full-body statue of Ronaldo in the world.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by the player's brother, Hugo Aveiro, and his close friend, Miguel Paixão. Ronaldo himself did not attend the event. Fans gathered at the ceremony cheered and mimicked the footballer's famous "Siu" move as the statue was unveiled.

The CR7 Museum in Shanghai covers an area of nearly 3,000 square meters. It features 10 themed exhibition zones that reflect Ronaldo's journey from his childhood to his professional football career.

The museum displays over 50 exhibits from the player's personal collection, including his 2008 Ballon d'Or award, football jerseys, boots, and other memorabilia. Additionally, a replica of the dormitory room where Ronaldo lived at the Sporting academy has been recreated.

Interactive activities have also been organized for visitors. One of them is dedicated to Ronaldo's famous bicycle kick goal against Juventus in 2018, where fans can test their goalkeeping skills using a special simulator.