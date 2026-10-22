Candidate who said «I don't understand politics» wins election in Canada

Brady Rogers, who gained attention with an unusual election campaign in the city of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, secured a seat on the city council. He openly and jokingly stated that he lacked political experience and attracted voters' attention with unique slogans. This was reported by International Business Times.

Rogers' campaign posters featured phrases like «I have no idea what I'm doing», «I don't even really want to do this», and «Just trying to pay rent». His campaign went viral on social media and sparked widespread interest.

In the local election held on October 17, Rogers gathered 12,635 votes, taking fourth place among 37 candidates. Competing for one of the eight seats on the Kelowna City Council, he successfully secured one of them. This information was also recorded in the preliminary election results released by the city administration.

Interestingly, Rogers is actually an automation engineer and a business owner in the recycling industry. He stated that while his campaign remarks were made in a humorous style, he will approach his work on the council seriously.

Thus, the candidate who jokingly emphasized his lack of interest in politics captured voters' attention through his unusual campaign and earned a spot on the city council.