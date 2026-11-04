Grizzly bear attacks mother in Canada, 19-year-old daughter goes missing

A grizzly bear attack in the Canadian province of British Columbia has ended in tragedy. As a result of the predator's attack, a woman has died, and her 19-year-old daughter remains missing. Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

It is reported that Jenny Ballarras and her daughter went missing over the weekend. After failing to hear from them, relatives began an independent search. Later, a vehicle belonging to the woman and her daughter was discovered at the trailhead near the town of Bella Coola.

The tragic incident occurred on the central coast of the province, in the Snooka-West trail area, located approximately 8 kilometers east of Bella Coola. On November 1, conservation officers participating in the search found the woman's body. The search for her 19-year-old daughter is still ongoing.

According to local reports, grizzly bear attacks on humans are rare in this area. However, in November of last year, a bear attacked a group of students and teachers in the same vicinity. At that time, 11 people were injured. The predator emerged from the forest and attacked a group of students who were eating near the trail. Despite extensive search efforts, it was not possible to locate the animal.

Nuxalk Nation leader Samuel Schooner stated that special traps are currently being set to identify the bear that may be involved in this incident. He also requested that media representatives refrain from contacting the local community.

At this time, the main focus is on finding the missing 19-year-old girl and identifying the animal responsible for the incident.