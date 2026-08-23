The first Qurultay elections in Kazakhstan were full of interesting scenes (photo)

In Kazakhstan, the first historical election process for deputies of the new unicameral parliament — the Qurultay — has begun. The election is being held on August 23. According to the Central Election Commission, voting began at 07:00 Astana time at 10,363 polling stations across 20 regions of the country.

By the decision of regional commissions, another 107 stations opened at 06:00. A total of 10,423 polling stations have been set up for this year's election, 79 of which are located abroad. 12,605,788 citizens have been included in the voter list.

Despite it being Sunday morning, the first voters began to gather at some stations almost as soon as the doors opened.

With the start of voting, some unusual situations at polling stations are also attracting public attention. Footage showing citizens arriving to vote in various costumes is spreading on social media.

At polling station No. 70 in school No. 294 in Almaty, two world football stars - "Messi" and "Ronaldo" - were seen among the voters at the same time.

At one of the polling stations in Astana, a voter appeared in the guise of the ancient Greek king Agamemnon.

Another famous character - Charlie Chaplin - arrived at station No. 511 in Aksu.

At station No. 262, several characters from ancient Greek history appeared at once - Odysseus, Penelope, and Telemachus.

In the Qurultay elections, the country's territory is considered a single nationwide electoral district. The Qurultay will consist of 145 deputies, and they will be elected for a five-year term.

The Central Election Commission announced that it will publish real-time data on voter turnout every two hours starting from 10:00.