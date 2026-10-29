A mysterious island in Canada disappears and reappears in a different location weeks later

The disappearance of a tree-covered island from one spot in a massive Canadian reservoir and its reappearance in another area weeks later has left people astonished. Experts explain that its movement was not caused by artificial relocation, but rather by natural processes.

The unusual phenomenon was observed at the Williston Reservoir, located in the British Columbia province of the country. Initially, a large island with trees growing on it was identified on the water's surface. Later, it was no longer visible in its original location, and its whereabouts remained unknown.

However, after some time, the island was rediscovered approximately 30 kilometers away from its original site, near the shore of the reservoir. Experts confirmed its existence and movement through satellite imagery and reports from local residents.

How can an island float on water?

According to representatives from the energy company BC Hydro, the island likely formed over several years from accumulated rotting tree trunks, branches, and vegetation. Over time, new plants and trees took root among them, creating a solid layer.

When the water level in the reservoir rose, this layer may have detached from the shore and begun to float on the surface. Wind and water currents then shifted it to a different location.

The island is estimated to be 140 meters long and 70 meters wide. The fact that trees and other plants grow on its surface makes this phenomenon even more extraordinary.

Experts note that such large floating islands are rare. At the same time, they warn that climbing onto it or approaching it by boat could be dangerous, as the layer of accumulated wood and vegetation is unstable.

For now, questions remain regarding exactly how the island formed. However, it is suggested that what initially appeared to be a mysterious disappearance is likely linked to unusual natural processes.