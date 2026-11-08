Tragic incident in Canada: mother and daughter killed in grizzly bear attack

·2·World
Tragic incident in Canada: mother and daughter killed in grizzly bear attack

A woman and her daughter have died in an incident in the Canadian province of British Columbia that is believed to have been a grizzly bear attack. Their bodies were discovered during search operations.

It is reported that Jenny Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed, were reported missing on November 1. When they did not return, their relatives began a search. Later, the woman's vehicle was located at the trailhead of the Snooka West hiking trail near the town of Bella Coola.

The incident occurred on the central coast of British Columbia, approximately eight kilometers east of Bella Coola. Search teams found the woman's body on November 2, and the daughter's body the following day. Evidence at the scene pointed to a wild animal attack. The incident is currently being investigated as a suspected grizzly bear attack.

It is noted that in November 2025, a grizzly bear also attacked school students and teachers in the same area. At that time, 11 people were injured, but the animal could not be located.

As of November 7, conservation officers have captured one grizzly bear. Its involvement in the incident is being determined through DNA analysis and other evidence. Authorities do not yet know if one or more bears were involved in the attack.

British ColumbiaBella CoolaGrizzly bearCanada
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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