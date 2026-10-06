Rio Ferdinand criticizes Jorge Jesus

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has sharply criticized the actions of Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus. He believes the manager showed disrespect in his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and treated the star player inappropriately. This situation has drawn the attention of the football community and the media, sparking serious debate. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the conflict arose in the Portugal national team camp during the recent Nations League matches. It is reported that the Al Nassr striker left the training camp early due to misunderstandings with the coach. During the match against Norway, the focus was on the veteran player's role on the pitch.

During the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was instructed to warm up to prepare to enter the field in the final half-hour. However, the coach ultimately decided not to field the 41-year-old forward. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star openly expressed his frustration on the bench.

The coach's decision and tactical changes

Jorge Jesus claimed that tactical changes during the game forced him to alter his plans. Nevertheless, this explanation did not ease the tension between the coach and the player. Such conflicts could negatively impact the national team's stability on the international stage.

Rio Ferdinand addressed this situation specifically on his Rio Presents podcast. The former teammate, who played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford from 2003 to 2009, strongly condemned the manager's actions. He emphasized that the specialist showed disrespect toward the football legend.

Rio Ferdinand's harsh assessment

According to Ferdinand, Jorge Jesus has an inflated ego. "This coach thinks he is Alex Ferguson or Pep Guardiola. I don't understand why he puts himself in the category of great managers. He should have shown Cristiano Ronaldo the respect he deserves," said the former player.

The expert believes the coach's weakness in managing players is creating an atmosphere of uncertainty in the team. If Jorge does not openly apologize to ease the situation, he could lose his job. Ferdinand firmly stated that the coach must admit his mistake.