Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the national team takes on a political tone

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Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the national team takes on a political tone

The unexpected departure of Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo from the training camp has sparked heated discussions in the country's political circles. As reported by Goal.com, Minister of Economy Manuel Castro Almeida openly acknowledged the immense significance of the Al-Nassr forward, not only in sports but also in economic and cultural terms for the nation. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Ronaldo — Portugal's most famous brand

The minister noted that in many parts of the world, people recognize the state of Portugal precisely through Cristiano Ronaldo. In an interview with the Now Canal television channel, the high-ranking official jokingly called the experienced footballer "Portugal's most famous company." Although he stated he would not interfere in the tactical disagreements that arose with head coach Jorge Jesus, he emphasized that the country must not lose such a global figure.

Recall that being left on the bench and not fielded in the match against Norway caused dissatisfaction for the 41-year-old footballer. Following this, the forward left the training sessions in Copenhagen and officially departed from the national team camp on Tuesday after a conversation with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca.

Digital protest and fan reaction

Following this incident, the "Ronaldo effect" began to be clearly felt on digital platforms. The official Instagram page of the Portugal national team lost over 1.5 million followers within 48 hours. Fans massively unfollowed the page in protest of the player's departure from the team.

In the streets of Lisbon and Oeiras, mysterious banners were placed near the headquarters of the Portuguese Football Federation by unknown individuals. They featured inscriptions saying "You will always be our captain" and criticized the decisions of head coach Jorge Jesus. Although the national team won 4:2 against Denmark in a match without Ronaldo, public opinion remains on the side of the legendary forward.

Minister Manuel Castro Almeida reiterated that the country cannot afford to lose such a valuable asset. Despite the conflicts in sports, Cristiano Ronaldo's international reputation continues to play a decisive role in promoting the Portugal brand.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalFootballManuel Castro AlmeidaAl-Nassr
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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