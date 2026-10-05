Jorge Jesus clarifies Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the national team

Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus announced after the Nations League matches that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo can return to the national squad at any time. According to the expert, the fate of the legendary captain depends solely on him, and the doors remain open. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

This situation arose following a conflict during the team's recent training camps. After Portugal's away victory over Wales, the team was preparing for matches against Norway and Denmark. The 41-year-old striker, unhappy with losing his place in the starting lineup, was benched for the game against Norway and did not enter the pitch.

According to Goal.com, this was the first time since 2008 that the renowned footballer remained on the bench in an official match without playing. After the head coach confirmed he would not start him in the next match either, the Al-Nassr forward abruptly left the national team camp.

Later, the player wrote on his social media pages that he would explain the reasons for this step to all Portuguese people in due time. Nevertheless, head coach Jorge Jesus tried to ease the situation, expressing his readiness to communicate with the experienced captain ahead of the November matches.

Team reaction and results

Despite Ronaldo's absence, the reigning champions continued their winning streak in the Nations League. The 2-1 success against Norway secured the team a spot in the quarterfinals and ensured a six-point lead over Denmark in the group.

In his absence, AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos, who got the opportunity in the attacking line, managed to score in all three matches he played. Nevertheless, the national team players continue to support their captain.

Defender Joao Cancelo, who gave an interview to the RTP channel after the match, said: “Cristiano is our captain, the best player in the history of Portugal. We believe that everything will have the best ending.” Teammate Nuno Mendes also emphasized that if Cris returns to the national team, they will welcome him with open arms.