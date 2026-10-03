Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the national team remains in doubt

·45·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the national team remains in doubt

Controversy surrounding the Portugal national team is intensifying day by day. As the unexpected departure of team leader Cristiano Ronaldo from the national squad sparks heated debates in the football world, the player's inner circle has also intervened in the conflict. Goal.com reports that the dispute encompasses not only sporting issues but also personal confrontations. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, sharply criticized the decisions of Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus on her social media pages. Sharing a quote from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson on her Instagram, she questioned the coach's actions. This statement quickly drew public attention.

Sir Alex Ferguson quote and personal objections

The text in the image shared by Georgina Rodriguez provided a harsh assessment of the coach's decisions. It stated: 'If Jorge Jesus felt in his heart that he did not intend to use his services, then why did he call him up to the national team? To show some kind of status? This is not power, this is weakness.'

Although the original source of this quote has not been independently verified, Georgina Rodriguez added her own personal commentary. She wrote sharp critical remarks, referencing the coach's surname. Even though the post was deleted shortly after, it did not escape public notice and caused a massive stir.

Family reaction and the atmosphere in the national team

Not only Georgina but also Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, criticized the national press on behalf of the family. Condemning the approach of media personnel who are treating the striker harshly, she wrote 'Tudo dito', meaning 'everything has been said'. This situation once again demonstrated that the player's family stands united behind him.

Nevertheless, head coach Jorge Jesus continues to insist that there is no conflict within the national team. According to him, the same rules apply to all players regarding squad selection, and he is making decisions for which he is solely responsible. Currently, the Portugal national team is preparing for upcoming matches with the remaining 24 players.

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet issued an official statement regarding the end of his international career. Despite this, whether he will play for the national team under this coach in the future remains uncertain. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official statement from the player to clarify the situation.

Cristiano RonaldoGeorgina RodriguezJorge JesusPortugalFootball
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Portugal national team sparks controversyCristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Portugal national team sparks controversyYesterday 21:50Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the Portugal national team campCristiano Ronaldo leaves the Portugal national team camp1 October 00:52Cristiano Ronaldo could face suspension for leaving the Portugal squadCristiano Ronaldo could face suspension for leaving the Portugal squad1 October 11:18Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal training campCristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal training camp30 September 23:16Jorge Jesus: Five Ballon d'Ors Do Not Grant Cristiano PrivilegesJorge Jesus: Five Ballon d'Ors Do Not Grant Cristiano Privileges19 September 09:35Portugal's first match without Cristiano Ronaldo and an intense clash with DenmarkPortugal's first match without Cristiano Ronaldo and an intense clash with Denmark2 October 10:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov