Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the national team remains in doubt

Controversy surrounding the Portugal national team is intensifying day by day. As the unexpected departure of team leader Cristiano Ronaldo from the national squad sparks heated debates in the football world, the player's inner circle has also intervened in the conflict. Goal.com reports that the dispute encompasses not only sporting issues but also personal confrontations. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, sharply criticized the decisions of Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus on her social media pages. Sharing a quote from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson on her Instagram, she questioned the coach's actions. This statement quickly drew public attention.

Sir Alex Ferguson quote and personal objections

The text in the image shared by Georgina Rodriguez provided a harsh assessment of the coach's decisions. It stated: 'If Jorge Jesus felt in his heart that he did not intend to use his services, then why did he call him up to the national team? To show some kind of status? This is not power, this is weakness.'

Although the original source of this quote has not been independently verified, Georgina Rodriguez added her own personal commentary. She wrote sharp critical remarks, referencing the coach's surname. Even though the post was deleted shortly after, it did not escape public notice and caused a massive stir.

Family reaction and the atmosphere in the national team

Not only Georgina but also Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, criticized the national press on behalf of the family. Condemning the approach of media personnel who are treating the striker harshly, she wrote 'Tudo dito', meaning 'everything has been said'. This situation once again demonstrated that the player's family stands united behind him.

Nevertheless, head coach Jorge Jesus continues to insist that there is no conflict within the national team. According to him, the same rules apply to all players regarding squad selection, and he is making decisions for which he is solely responsible. Currently, the Portugal national team is preparing for upcoming matches with the remaining 24 players.

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet issued an official statement regarding the end of his international career. Despite this, whether he will play for the national team under this coach in the future remains uncertain. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official statement from the player to clarify the situation.