Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the national team remains in doubt

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Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the national team remains in doubt

The future of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team remains uncertain. According to reports from ESPN, a misunderstanding between the forward and the head coach during the recent Nations League camp has come to public attention, sparking intense debate in the football world. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

The conflict began with the match against Norway at the end of September. In this encounter, the Portuguese football legend was left on the bench and did not play. Despite the team winning 2-1, the experienced forward was unhappy with the coach's decision.

Misunderstanding and conflict with the coach

Having started the opening home match against Wales in the starting XI, Cristiano Ronaldo took being benched in Oslo hard. After the match against Norway, the Al-Nassr forward left the national team camp early, which triggered heated discussions in the national press.

Against the backdrop of the situation, Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca attempted to de-escalate. He called the situation a simple misunderstanding, stated that all issues would be resolved internally, and expressed his full support for the national team captain.

The Federation's response

As reported by ESPN, the federation head highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo's immense contribution to Portuguese football. According to him, the 41-year-old forward is the greatest player in his country's history and has shown loyalty to the national team for two decades.

"We are talking about the greatest player of all time," emphasized Pedro Proenca. The federation head added that if the player is physically fit, the doors to the national team will always be open to him, but the misunderstanding must be resolved through internal discipline.

It is known that Cristiano Ronaldo had previously considered ending his international career, but decided to continue due to his love for his country. He is currently the record holder for goals scored in international matches, having scored 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalNations LeagueAl-NassrFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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