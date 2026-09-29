Cat prevents four burglars from entering a house for 45 minutes

·82·World
Cat prevents four burglars from entering a house for 45 minutes

In Turkey, a cat named Muchize resisted four women who tried to break into a house while the owners were away.

Reports indicate that the women attempted to force open the door and enter the house. However, they were met at the doorstep by Muchize. For nearly 45 minutes, the cat lunged at the women, fought back with its paws, and prevented them from getting inside.

Faced with unexpected resistance, the women eventually gave up on their intentions. They left the scene without taking any items from the apartment.

Thus, while the homeowners were away, the cat guarded the house and prevented a burglary.

CatTurkeyfearfrightening incident
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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