Bloody shooting in Krakow: 25-year-old opens fire on a crowd, 5 people killed (video)

An unprecedented armed attack has taken place in the city of Krakow, a historic and tourist center of Poland. According to the latest information, the death toll from the incident has reached 5 people, and more than 10 others have sustained injuries of varying severity.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the bloody event directly as a "terrorist attack" and instructed law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the root causes of the incident.

A bloody evening in the historic square: How did the attack unfold?

According to information provided by local police and administration, the tragedy began around 15:00 local time on November 7 at the city's busiest point — the Main Market Square (Rynek Główny):

Storming the square: An armed individual wearing military camouflage and a face mask broke into the square in a passenger car;

Indiscriminate gunfire: He began firing indiscriminately at innocent tourists and local residents with a long-barreled combat automatic weapon;

Attack on a tram: During the shooting, a public tram passing near the square was also directly targeted, causing panic among the passengers.

Clash with police and the arrest of the 25-year-old attacker

The perpetrator attempted to flee the scene, but did not get far:

Intersection shootout: During his escape, he was surrounded by police forces at the intersection of Dietla and Stradomska streets, leading to a direct shootout;

Identity of the suspect: Police officers shot and wounded the attacker, apprehended him, and transported him to the hospital. He turned out to be a 25-year-old Polish citizen ;

Weapons cache: A search of his vehicle revealed several firearms and a large supply of ammunition.

Victims, the wounded, and the state of emergency in the city

Security measures have been drastically tightened in the city following the incident: