Simple toy instantly burns 7-year-old girl's skin

·61·World
Simple toy instantly burns 7-year-old girl's skin

An unpleasant incident in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has once again brought the issue of safety for some children's toys to the agenda. A 7-year-old girl suffered chemical burns after a soft toy designed for stress relief burst.

The girl's mother, Asel Pak, said that a gel-like substance inside the toy leaked out and stuck to the child's skin. As a result, the substance peeled away the skin, and doctors diagnosed the girl with chemical burns on her shoulder and arm.

The woman stated that she has kept the receipt confirming the purchase of the product and all medical documents. She is now demanding an independent expert examination regarding the safety of this toy.

According to preliminary information, the incident may have been caused by a low-quality version of the popular "squishy" type of soft toy.

The Sanitary-Epidemiological Control Committee of Kazakhstan stated that no separate technical requirements have been set for anti-stress toys. At the same time, all children's toys sold on the market must have general safety standards and a certificate of conformity.

Experts advised parents to pay special attention to the origin, certification, and documents confirming safety when purchasing toys.

Currently, an official investigation into the incident is ongoing. If it is confirmed that the injury was caused by a defect in the product or failure to comply with safety requirements, the manufacturer or seller may be held legally accountable.

Experts also reminded once again of the importance of not purchasing products of unknown origin and not leaving young children unattended with toys.

AlmatyKazakhstanAsel PakSanitary-Epidemiological Control Committee of KazakhstanKazakhstan
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