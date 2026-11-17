In Turkey, a father's kindness has captured the attention of many on social media. Upon seeing another child looking enviously at the battery-powered toy car he had bought for his son, he decided to gift one to him as well. This was reported by LinkedIn.

A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows the father initially filming his son driving a red battery-powered car on the street.

Later, while reviewing the video, he noticed a young boy in the background looking at the toy car with envy. This sight did not leave the father indifferent.

He tracked the boy down and gifted him an identical battery-powered toy car. In doing so, the father became the reason for another child's joy.

This event was warmly received by social media users. Many are praising the father's generosity and his attentiveness to the happiness of children.