Attempted coup d'état foiled in Kazakhstan: KNB arrests 10 people in Atyrau

·101·World
Attempted coup d'état foiled in Kazakhstan: KNB arrests 10 people in Atyrau

The National Security Committee (KNB) of the Republic of Kazakhstan has thwarted a serious plot aimed at seizing power by force in the west of the country. This was reported by the Tengrinews publication, citing an official statement from the committee.

It is reported that as a result of operational-search activities carried out in the city of Atyrau, 10 individuals suspected of preparing to violently change Kazakhstan's current constitutional order and overthrow the government have been arrested.

Details of the special operation and evidence seized

National Security Service and special unit officers conducted comprehensive searches at the suspects' residences:

  • Swift arrests: During the special operation, all members of the group were neutralized and apprehended during surprise raids;

  • Firearms and narcotics: During the search, various types of firearms and narcotic substances were found on the detainees and in their hideouts, and were confiscated as evidence;

  • Extremist literature: In addition, religious literature and materials used for propaganda purposes were seized from the suspects.

Plan to violently change the government

According to reports, the group had developed a concrete action plan aimed at causing internal instability in the country and seizing government bodies:

  • Threat to the constitutional order: Investigative bodies are fully investigating the detainees' plans to incite social conflict and disrupt the political order through violent means;

  • Criminal case initiated: A criminal case has been opened under relevant articles regarding this incident, and investigative actions are continuing to identify other potential connections and sources of funding for the group.

As a result of the KNB's timely and decisive measures, a serious security threat in the region was averted, and the situation has been brought under the full control of law enforcement agencies.

Kazakhstan KNBAtyrauConstitutional orderExtremism
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legendHeartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend13 August 17:51Simple experiment yields unexpected results: New lotus area discovered in AtyrauSimple experiment yields unexpected results: New lotus area discovered in Atyrau5 September 06:30“Gray” wheat scheme exposed in Kazakhstan: 11 bln tenge worth of grain illegally exported abroad“Gray” wheat scheme exposed in Kazakhstan: 11 bln tenge worth of grain illegally exported abroad30 September 23:18Death Penalty Sought Again for Former South Korean PresidentDeath Penalty Sought Again for Former South Korean President25 June 23:07The Clash of Fashion and Politics: Controversial Israel-Palestine Statement on the Pakistan RunwayThe Clash of Fashion and Politics: Controversial Israel-Palestine Statement on the Pakistan RunwayToday 11:52A giant skeleton the height of an 11-story building: Guinness World Record set in MexicoA giant skeleton the height of an 11-story building: Guinness World Record set in MexicoToday 10:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once