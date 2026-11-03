Attempted coup d'état foiled in Kazakhstan: KNB arrests 10 people in Atyrau

The National Security Committee (KNB) of the Republic of Kazakhstan has thwarted a serious plot aimed at seizing power by force in the west of the country. This was reported by the Tengrinews publication, citing an official statement from the committee.

It is reported that as a result of operational-search activities carried out in the city of Atyrau, 10 individuals suspected of preparing to violently change Kazakhstan's current constitutional order and overthrow the government have been arrested.

Details of the special operation and evidence seized

National Security Service and special unit officers conducted comprehensive searches at the suspects' residences:

Swift arrests: During the special operation, all members of the group were neutralized and apprehended during surprise raids;

Firearms and narcotics: During the search, various types of firearms and narcotic substances were found on the detainees and in their hideouts, and were confiscated as evidence;

Extremist literature: In addition, religious literature and materials used for propaganda purposes were seized from the suspects.

Plan to violently change the government

According to reports, the group had developed a concrete action plan aimed at causing internal instability in the country and seizing government bodies:

Threat to the constitutional order: Investigative bodies are fully investigating the detainees' plans to incite social conflict and disrupt the political order through violent means;

Criminal case initiated: A criminal case has been opened under relevant articles regarding this incident, and investigative actions are continuing to identify other potential connections and sources of funding for the group.

As a result of the KNB's timely and decisive measures, a serious security threat in the region was averted, and the situation has been brought under the full control of law enforcement agencies.