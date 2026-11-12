Serious questioning following the brawl: How will the incident involving UFC stars end?

2 min read181
Serious questioning following the brawl: How will the incident involving UFC stars end?

An unexpected and intense conflict involving mixed martial arts (MMA) stars has occurred in Abu Dhabi, UAE. According to renowned sports journalist Ariel Helwani, all participants in the brawl between the teams of UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili and famous fighter Usman Nurmagomedov have been taken to a police station.

Questioning at the police station and Helwani's statements

Because the incident occurred in a public place and all details were captured on video cameras, law enforcement agencies were forced to intervene. According to Ariel Helwani, statements are being taken from the participants of the event.

"According to the latest information I have received, all participants in the brawl, including Merab and his friend, are at the police station to provide statements. As I understand it, Merab does not intend to file a criminal complaint. However, the incident took place in a public area and was caught on camera. For this reason, everyone was taken to the police station," the journalist noted.

Conflict and investigation process parameters

Key details and information

Location of the incident

Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Parties involved

Teams of Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov

Law enforcement measure

All participants were taken to the police station for questioning

Victim's position

Merab Dvalishvili does not intend to file a criminal complaint

Source of information

Renowned sports journalist Ariel Helwani

Are future UFC contracts at risk?

This incident has caused a major resonance not only legally but also in the sports world. Experts believe that such disorder could cast a shadow over the fighters' reputations and their relationships with the promotion.

"The main question that interests me is whether the UFC will sign a contract with Usman after this incident? It will be interesting to see how this situation is resolved," Helwani added.

So far, no final decision or additional statement has been issued by official police authorities. The development of the situation remains under the intense scrutiny of fans and sports experts.

In your opinion, how seriously do such conflicts occurring outside sports arenas and clashes between teams affect the reputation of fighters and their future in the league? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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