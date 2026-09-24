150 women "Spetsnaz": Sensational graduation of the first women's police academy in Syria

In Syria, which is experiencing the Middle East's most complex security trials, a historic and unprecedented event took place for the state system and law enforcement agencies. The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced the completion of a six-month extremely complex and rigorous training phase at the Women's Police Institute (Academy) specially established in the city of Al-Tall. Over 15,000 Syrian women across the country applied to enter this new military educational institution, and 150 of them, who passed the toughest selection process, became the pioneering graduates.

The tactical exercises demonstrated during the graduation ceremony amazed the global media: lined up in black formal suits, hijabs, and dark sunglasses, the female special unit personnel showed high proficiency in protecting presidential and government motorcades from armed attacks, evacuating VIPs from under fire, and hitting targets with combat handguns while on the move. These 150 professional officers will now be deployed to all regional units across the country to maintain public order, conduct special investigations involving women and children, and execute security operations.

So, how will the female police officers selected from 15,000 applicants change Syria's security system, what does their involvement in motorcade protection mean, and how is this reform received in a conservative society?

"15,000-strong competition, VIP protection, and Al-Tall Academy": 5 key points of the ceremony

Key facts and details from the historic graduation event in Syria:

Graduation of the first women's militia academy: 150 female officers graduated after 6 months of intensive military and special training at the new institute in the city of Al-Tall;

100 candidates per 1 seat: Over 15,000 women applied for admission to the institute, creating record-level competition;

Motorcade and VIP protection skills: In demonstration performances, the women brilliantly executed tactics for repelling attacks with combat handguns and safely evacuating important persons into armored SUVs;

Harmony of modern and national image: Graduates demonstrated combat readiness in classic black suits, national headscarves (hijabs), and black tactical sunglasses;

Nationwide deployment: The new officers will be assigned to maintain public order and perform special tasks not only in the capital but across all regions of Syria.

Syrian security forces: Comparison of the traditional system and the new Women's Police Corps

The role and indicators of Al-Tall Institute graduates in the state protection system:

Criteria and directions Previous standard structures Graduates of the new Women's Militia Institute Candidate selection and scale Limited reserve and standard military service 150 strongest personnel selected from over 15,000 applicants Training focus General patrol and passive administrative service Heavy combat exercises, firearms, and VIP escort security Appearance and equipment Standard police uniform Tactical black suit, hijab, and special glasses image Motorcade and attack protection Exclusively male security service Rapid combat chain formed by women Scope of activity Routine post-patrol units Public order, women-related affairs, and complex raids Deployment region Capital center All regional structures of the Ministry of Interior nationwide

Military and social expertise: Why is a women's police unit vital for Syria?

Conclusions of international security analysts and orientalists:

Sensitive issues in women's and children's safety: In Syria, recovering after years of war, searches and inspections in refugee camps and civilian sectors conducted by male police officers often caused religious and cultural conflicts; female officers completely close this gap, ensuring the rule of law delicately and effectively;

Iron discipline and VIP security: The intensity in the demonstration exercises showed that these 150 women are not merely office clerks, but true bodyguards and Spetsnaz-grade specialists capable of making the right decisions under fire in severe extreme conditions;

Winning public trust and women's integration: The queue of 15,000 women to join the police showed Syrian society's readiness of women to defend their homeland's peace with arms in hand; this is an important sign of the modernization process in the Arab world;

Combating provocations and covert terrorism: Radical forces often try to operate under the guise of women; the new women's corps will have the authority to act much faster and unhindered than male personnel when stopping and inspecting suspects.

The first graduation ceremony in Al-Tall demonstrated to the whole world that a new, professional security era based on national values has begun in the Syrian internal affairs system.

How do you view women serving in security and law enforcement agencies, especially in complex VIP protection and raids? Can the 150 female officers selected from 15,000 candidates help strengthen peace in Syria? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this article dedicated to this historic change in the Middle East with all your friends!