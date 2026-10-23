Terrible disaster in Tibet: 7-magnitude earthquake causes casualties and destroys buildings

·67·World
Terrible disaster in Tibet: 7-magnitude earthquake causes casualties and destroys buildings

A strong and devastating 7-magnitude earthquake has occurred in China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The natural disaster has caused severe damage and human fatalities.

According to the latest flash reports, at least 16 people were killed and another 54 people sustained various bodily injuries as a result of the strong tremors. Concerns are being expressed that the number of victims and injured may rise further.

Devastation at the epicenter: The situation in Nagchu city

One of the areas that suffered the most from the disaster was the city of Nagchu:

  • Destroyed houses: Hundreds of residential buildings in the city and adjacent settlements have completely collapsed or become uninhabitable;

  • Infrastructure damage: Disruptions in communication, road, and power networks are being observed, which complicates rescue operations;

  • Rescue operations: Special rescue teams, medical personnel, and heavy machinery have been promptly deployed to the region. Urgent operations are underway to search for people trapped under the rubble.

      Safety measures and assistance

      Temporary shelters are being organized by the government for the affected population, and warm clothing, food, and basic necessities are being delivered. Seismologists have warned that the risk of aftershocks remains in the region and urged residents to stay in safe places.

TibetNagchuearthquakeChina
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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