Terrible disaster in Tibet: 7-magnitude earthquake causes casualties and destroys buildings

A strong and devastating 7-magnitude earthquake has occurred in China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The natural disaster has caused severe damage and human fatalities.

According to the latest flash reports, at least 16 people were killed and another 54 people sustained various bodily injuries as a result of the strong tremors. Concerns are being expressed that the number of victims and injured may rise further.

Devastation at the epicenter: The situation in Nagchu city

One of the areas that suffered the most from the disaster was the city of Nagchu: