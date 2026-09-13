Over 60 earthquakes recorded in a single day: Successive tremors in Southern California

Unexpected underground activity has been observed in California, the most populous US state, capturing the attention of residents and industry experts. According to a report by the New York Post, citing official data from seismologists, more than 60 consecutive earthquakes occurred in the southern part of the state within just 24 hours. Although most of these tremors were weak, their recurrence in clusters over a short period and their location around major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco are heightening seismic concerns. Given the presence of active geological faults in the region, questions are arising as to whether such underground vibrations are precursors to a major disaster or a routine natural phenomenon. So, which areas were covered by the more than 60 earthquakes in a single day, what was the highest recorded magnitude, and what information is being provided regarding public safety?

The main cluster around Los Angeles: Details of the 60-tremor wave

The scale and characteristics of the ground shaking recorded by seismic stations: