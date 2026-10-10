Terrible 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Panama (video)

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Terrible 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Panama (video)

Yesterday, on October 9, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck southern Panama. As a result of the tremor, a number of buildings were damaged, some structures collapsed, and thousands of people took to the streets for safety. There are currently no official reports of deaths or injuries. This was reported by Reuters.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 12.6 kilometers. The epicenter of the tremor was located in a sparsely populated area, about 200 kilometers from the country's capital, Panama City. After the main earthquake, underground movements continued, with over 40 aftershocks recorded across the country.

The strong vibrations were also significantly felt in Panama City. As a safety measure, employees working in office buildings were evacuated. Traffic congestion in the city increased as thousands of people rushed onto the streets simultaneously.

Additionally, flights at Tocumen International Airport were temporarily suspended. Air traffic resumed once the situation stabilized. The Panama Canal and the Cobre Panama copper mine, both of economic importance to the country, continued to operate normally following the earthquake.

President visited the affected city

Panamanian President Raul Mulino visited the earthquake-affected city of Penonome. In this area, some buildings collapsed, and one of the churches was also damaged. The aftermath of the tremor was also observed on the coasts of Chitre city in the south of the country and the Los Santos province.

Nestor Luke, director of the Panama Institute of Geosciences, stated that the earthquake occurred as a result of the release of accumulated stress in the Asuero-Sona fault system. He noted that the vibrations generated by the tremor were felt in all regions of the country.

In Panama City, the tremor lasted for about 40 seconds. During this time, people inside buildings felt strong vibrations, and many tried to move to a safe place.

Sabina Rios, who was on the sixth floor of one of the old buildings during the earthquake, said that the shaking was very strong and lasted for a long time.

“The earthquake was felt strongly and lasted for a long time. This was the longest tremor I have felt in recent years,” she said.

Victor Pinson, a 48-year-old technician, witnessed window cleaners swaying from the strong vibrations while working on high-rise buildings during the earthquake.

“It is a miracle they didn't die,” he said.

Economic damage and power outages

According to initial assessments by the US Geological Survey, the economic damage caused by the earthquake could reach 1 to 10 percent of Panama's GDP. This indicator implies that the natural disaster is likely to have a significant impact on the country's economy.

Naturgy, the country's electricity supply company, also provided information on the post-earthquake situation. The company reported that power outages were observed in six provinces of Panama.

It is noted that such strong earthquakes do not occur often in Panama. Nevertheless, special attention is paid to preparing for emergencies in the country. To this end, a nationwide drill for the evacuation of the population in emergency situations is planned for October 12.

Panama earthquakePanama CanalNestor LukeNaturgy company
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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