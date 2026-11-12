Three-story building collapses in New York: Tragedy leaves victims dead and injured

On November 11, 2026, a major tragedy occurred in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, USA. According to CNN, the sudden collapse of a three-story building resulted in at least 2 deaths and left 17 people with various injuries.

Details and timing of the incident

This unfortunate event took place around 4:00 PM local time on November 11 at a building constructed in 1930 on Flatbush Avenue (1321 Flatbush Ave). It is reported that the first floor of the collapsed building housed a commercial store, while the upper floors contained four residential apartments.

As a result of the collapse, the building spilled onto an adjacent open construction site. Furthermore, the tragedy caused the side wall of a neighboring three-story residential building to give way, exposing its interior rooms.

Key indicators of the incident Details and information Time and location of occurrence November 11, 2026, New York, Brooklyn (Flatbush neighborhood) Total number of victims 19 people (2 deceased, 4 in critical condition) Category of victims Among them are 7 children and 1 firefighter Age of the building Three-story building constructed in 1930 Forces involved Over 250 rescuers and emergency personnel (FDNY)

“According to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), more than 250 rescuers have been deployed to the scene, and search operations for other people trapped under the rubble are continuing intensively.”

Rescue operation and investigation of causes

The Department of Buildings (DOB) is conducting a thorough investigation into the causes of the incident. Preliminary information indicates that excavation work was being carried out on an adjacent lot at the time the building collapsed.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who arrived at the scene, praised the swift and dedicated actions of the rescuers. Additionally, a temporary shelter and a special assistance headquarters have been established at a local center for at least eight families who lost their homes.

In your opinion, what measures should be taken to further strengthen oversight of construction and excavation work conducted near aging buildings in large metropolises? Leave your thoughts in the comments!