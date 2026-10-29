Multistory building under construction collapses in Kenya, debris crushes commercial stalls

In Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, a multistory building under construction has suddenly collapsed. As a result of the incident, debris from the building crushed commercial and retail facilities located on the lower floors. It is feared that people may be trapped under the rubble.

According to initial reports, many residents had left for Friday prayers at the time of the incident. It is assumed that the lower number of people in the area when the building collapsed may have prevented a higher number of potential casualties.

So far, no precise information has been provided regarding the number of injured or deceased as a result of the incident. The fate of those who may be trapped under the rubble remains unknown.

There is currently no detailed information regarding the causes of the incident or what defects may have existed in the building's structure.