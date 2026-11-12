Head of «Demokrat.uz» and blogger sentenced to over 10 years in prison for extortion

Another high-profile trial has concluded as part of the country's efforts to combat illegal activities and extortion. The Mirobod District Court for Criminal Cases has delivered its verdict against Fazliddinkhon Mekhmonov, head of the online publication «Demokrat.uz», and blogger Aziz Goipnazarov. They were found guilty of extortion and a number of other serious crimes.

Details of the $50,000 demand and the court verdict

According to investigative data, the defendants demanded a large sum of money — 50,000 US dollars — from an entrepreneur in exchange for deleting a video that seriously damaged the reputation of an auto dealership and agreeing not to distribute it on the internet.

According to the court verdict announced on November 11: