Head of «Demokrat.uz» and blogger sentenced to over 10 years in prison for extortion

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Head of «Demokrat.uz» and blogger sentenced to over 10 years in prison for extortion

Another high-profile trial has concluded as part of the country's efforts to combat illegal activities and extortion. The Mirobod District Court for Criminal Cases has delivered its verdict against Fazliddinkhon Mekhmonov, head of the online publication «Demokrat.uz», and blogger Aziz Goipnazarov. They were found guilty of extortion and a number of other serious crimes.

Details of the $50,000 demand and the court verdict

According to investigative data, the defendants demanded a large sum of money — 50,000 US dollars — from an entrepreneur in exchange for deleting a video that seriously damaged the reputation of an auto dealership and agreeing not to distribute it on the internet.

According to the court verdict announced on November 11:

  • Fazliddinkhon Mekhmonov was found guilty of extortion, fraud, and illegal arms trafficking, and was sentenced to 10 years and 3 months in prison. He was also ordered to compensate the victims for the material damage caused.

  • Aziz Goipnazarov was sentenced to 10 years and 1 month in prison for committing the crime of extortion.

Head of «Demokrat.uz» and blogger sentenced to over 10 years in prison for extortion

Both defendants will serve their sentences in general regime penal colonies.

Defendants and sentences imposed

Main charges and terms

Fazliddinkhon Mekhmonov (Head of «Demokrat.uz»)

Extortion, fraud, and arms trafficking — 10 years and 3 months imprisonment

Aziz Goipnazarov (Blogger)

Extortion — 10 years and 1 month imprisonment

Place of detention

General regime penal colonies

Main motive for the crime

Demanding $50,000 in exchange for deleting a video discrediting an auto dealership

"By the court's decision, a legal assessment was given to the defendants' illegal actions, appropriate penalties were imposed, and compensation for material damages was ordered."

Discussions in the public and media space

This trial and the strict verdict have sparked widespread discussion in the media and on social networks. According to experts, cases of extortion and exerting pressure on business entities by abusing the status of journalism and blogging must be strictly punished within the framework of the law.

In your opinion, what other measures should be taken to prevent such extortion crimes committed under the guise of media and blogging activities and to protect the rights of entrepreneurs? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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