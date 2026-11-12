Istanbul Basaksehir forward and captain of the Uzbekistan national team Eldor Shomurodov shared his thoughts on the career and prospects of Galatasaray midfielder Aleksey Batrakov in an interview with RIA Novosti. He specifically highlighted the young footballer's successful performance in the Turkish championship.

Batrakov's achievements and Shomurodov's assessment

It is reported that the 21-year-old talented midfielder Aleksey Batrakov moved from the Moscow club Lokomotiv to the Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray this past August. In a short time, he has demonstrated his skills with his new team, appearing in a total of 13 matches and recording 6 goals and 3 assists to his name.