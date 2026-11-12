What did Eldor Shomurodov say about Aleksey Batrakov's performance in Turkey?

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What did Eldor Shomurodov say about Aleksey Batrakov's performance in Turkey?

Istanbul Basaksehir forward and captain of the Uzbekistan national team Eldor Shomurodov shared his thoughts on the career and prospects of Galatasaray midfielder Aleksey Batrakov in an interview with RIA Novosti. He specifically highlighted the young footballer's successful performance in the Turkish championship.

Batrakov's achievements and Shomurodov's assessment

It is reported that the 21-year-old talented midfielder Aleksey Batrakov moved from the Moscow club Lokomotiv to the Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray this past August. In a short time, he has demonstrated his skills with his new team, appearing in a total of 13 matches and recording 6 goals and 3 assists to his name.

"I think Aleksey is performing very well in Turkey right now. Everything depends, first and foremost, on him. In my opinion, he will become a big star for Russian football," said Eldor Shomurodov in his interview.

Aleksey Batrakov's statistics

Data and details

Current club

Galatasaray (Turkey)

Previous club

Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia)

Number of matches played

13 matches

Goals and assists

Author of 6 goals and 3 assists

Athlete providing assessment

Eldor Shomurodov (Istanbul Basaksehir / Uzbekistan National Team)

An important friendly match will take place in Tashkent today

As a reminder, today, November 12, a prestigious friendly football match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia will kick off in Tashkent. Following this, the Russian national team will host the Venezuela national team on November 17. Head coach Valery Karpin has called up a total of 28 players to the main squad for the final matches of the year.

Do you think young midfielder Aleksey Batrakov will continue his high-level performance at Galatasaray and attract even more attention from top European clubs? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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