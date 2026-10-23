18-story building collapses in Nairobi, survivors being searched for under the rubble

·62·World
18-story building collapses in Nairobi, survivors being searched for under the rubble

A major emergency occurred in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, as an unfinished 18-story high-rise building suddenly collapsed. At the scene of the incident, a huge pile of rubble consisting of concrete slabs and twisted metal rebar has formed. People are suspected to be trapped under the rubble.

People were on the lower floors: Details of the tragedy

According to preliminary data, although the building was not fully commissioned, life was going on inside it:

  • Operating retail outlets: Despite construction and finishing work still ongoing on the upper floors, retail shops were operating on the first and lower floors;

  • Unknown casualties: At the time of the incident, sellers and buyers may have been present in the retail outlets. The exact number of people trapped under the rubble and injured has not been disclosed yet.

Urgent rescue operation

Currently, large-scale rescue operations are being carried out in the area where the tragedy occurred:

  • Special services deployed: Nairobi emergency services brigades and Kenya Red Cross Society personnel are working in emergency mode at the scene;

  • Search for survivors: Rescuers are clearing the rubble using heavy machinery and specialized equipment in an effort to save surviving citizens.

Chronic construction issues: Corruption and substandard materials

This is not the first time the collapse of multi-story residential and commercial buildings has been observed in Kenya's rapidly expanding cities, particularly in Nairobi. Experts point out the following as the main causes of such disasters:

  • Gross violations of construction standards and safety rules;

  • Corruption in issuing permits and weak oversight;

  • Use of cheap and substandard construction materials to cut costs.

Local authorities and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

NairobiKenyabuilding collapseemergency
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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