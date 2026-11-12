Former Navoi region governor Bahriddin Ruziyev has passed away

1 min read49
Former Navoi region governor Bahriddin Ruziyev has passed away

State and public figure, former governor of the Navoi region, and labor veteran Bahriddin Murtazoyevich Ruziyev passed away on November 11 at the age of 76. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his condolences regarding the passing of the deceased. This was reported by the Presidential Press Service.

Bahriddin Ruziyev was born on August 23, 1950, in the Chirakchi district of the Kashkadarya region. He began his career as an auto mechanic at the Karmana district road construction association. Later, he studied at the Tashkent Polytechnic Institute, specializing as a mechanical engineer, and also studied at the Moscow Academy of Social Sciences.

Over the years, he led the Navoi regional gasification department and the regional utility management department, and served as the governor of the Konimekh district. In 2002, he was appointed governor of the Navoi region and served in this position until December 2008.

During his tenure as regional leader, he contributed to the development of industry and manufacturing, the attraction of investments, and the increase of export potential. In particular, he actively participated in the establishment of the "Navoi" free industrial-economic zone and the creation of a logistics center based on the international airport.

In the President's letter of condolence, Bahriddin Ruziyev's services in state and public affairs, his work in educating the youth, and his contribution to the country's development were acknowledged. It was noted that the memory of the deceased will remain in the hearts of many.

Did you like this article?
Charos«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Society