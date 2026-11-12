Former Navoi region governor Bahriddin Ruziyev has passed away

State and public figure, former governor of the Navoi region, and labor veteran Bahriddin Murtazoyevich Ruziyev passed away on November 11 at the age of 76. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his condolences regarding the passing of the deceased. This was reported by the Presidential Press Service.

Bahriddin Ruziyev was born on August 23, 1950, in the Chirakchi district of the Kashkadarya region. He began his career as an auto mechanic at the Karmana district road construction association. Later, he studied at the Tashkent Polytechnic Institute, specializing as a mechanical engineer, and also studied at the Moscow Academy of Social Sciences.

Over the years, he led the Navoi regional gasification department and the regional utility management department, and served as the governor of the Konimekh district. In 2002, he was appointed governor of the Navoi region and served in this position until December 2008.

During his tenure as regional leader, he contributed to the development of industry and manufacturing, the attraction of investments, and the increase of export potential. In particular, he actively participated in the establishment of the "Navoi" free industrial-economic zone and the creation of a logistics center based on the international airport.

In the President's letter of condolence, Bahriddin Ruziyev's services in state and public affairs, his work in educating the youth, and his contribution to the country's development were acknowledged. It was noted that the memory of the deceased will remain in the hearts of many.