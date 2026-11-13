An unusual condition for a job in Germany that includes free housing has been revealed

An unusual job offer has appeared in Germany. A new caretaker is being sought for the Blue Tower, a nearly 900-year-old historical site located in the city of Bad Wimpfen. The most interesting part is that the candidate who fills this position will be provided with a free 53-square-meter apartment located inside the tower itself. However, the future employee will have to cover utility costs independently.

Built around 1170 and standing nearly 58 meters tall, the Blue Tower is considered one of the city's most important historical symbols. It was once part of the imperial residence of the Staufen dynasty and continues to maintain its historical significance today.

The new caretaker's duties are not limited to just living in the tower. They must welcome tourists and visitors to the historical monument, sell entrance tickets, and monitor order and security in the building. Additionally, a certain portion of the revenue from ticket sales will be given to the caretaker.

The living space in the tower is 53 square meters, consisting of one room, a kitchen, and a bathroom. However, there are unique challenges to living in this apartment. To reach the home, one must climb 134 stairs every time, as there is no elevator installed in the historical building.

For this reason, employers are looking for a candidate with good physical fitness, responsibility, the ability to interact politely with people, and an interest in the city's history.

Currently, 75-year-old Blanka Knodel serves as the caretaker of the Blue Tower. She has lived in the tower since 1996, overseeing its historical appearance and daily operations. Moreover, she raised her three children within the tower itself.

Blanka Knodel will conclude her duties on January 10, 2027. Therefore, plans are in place to find and train a new caretaker, with the candidate expected to be identified by March 1.

It is worth noting that unusual sales and job offers related to historical buildings have been observed in Germany before. For example, the 800-year-old Schnaditz Castle in the city of Bad Düben, located in the federal state of Saxony, was recently put up for sale for just 1 euro. However, such a low price comes with a specific condition: the buyer must renovate and restore the historical structure. Experts estimated that fully renovating the castle would cost approximately 20 million euros.

Furthermore, a former factory built in the 19th century in the city of Tangerhütte in the Saxony-Anhalt region was also put up for auction for 1 euro. Established in 1842, this enterprise was once one of the largest manufacturing sites, exporting products to countries such as Japan, Egypt, and Argentina.

However, after the dissolution of the German Democratic Republic, the factory ceased operations and gradually fell into disrepair. The person who wishes to purchase it must focus on the historical building, specifically by reinforcing its facades and preserving the structure for future generations.