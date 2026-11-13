How was a former security guard and his accomplices who planned a raid on a training center caught?

A planned robbery at a training center in Tashkent has been thwarted. As a result of a joint operation conducted by the Tashkent City Internal Affairs Department and the State Security Service (SSS), three suspects who had pre-planned the crime were apprehended and taken into custody.

The robbery plan and a unique "mask"

According to investigation data, the criminal plan was developed by the former security guard of that very training center. Together with two accomplices, he aimed to cut off the building's power supply, steal money, and flee the scene in a rented car.

One of the most notable details is that one of the suspects, in an attempt to hide his identity, wore a women's dress as a mask.

Crime details Information and plans Criminal mastermind Former security guard of the training center Planned crime Robbery of the training center and theft of money Unique circumstance One of the criminals wore a women's dress as a mask Escape plan Fleeing abroad via the Fergana region Final outcome All three suspects were apprehended by the Tashkent City Internal Affairs Department and the SSS

The plan to escape abroad via Fergana was foiled

After committing the robbery, the criminals planned to cover their tracks by fleeing to a foreign country through the Fergana region. However, thanks to the swift efforts of law enforcement officers, their plan did not materialize. All three suspects were apprehended in time, and a preventive measure in the form of detention was applied to them.

In your opinion, why are the plans of individuals attempting to commit crimes with such unique methods being exposed in such a short time? Leave your thoughts in the comments!