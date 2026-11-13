How was a former security guard and his accomplices who planned a raid on a training center caught?

1 min read49
How was a former security guard and his accomplices who planned a raid on a training center caught?

A planned robbery at a training center in Tashkent has been thwarted. As a result of a joint operation conducted by the Tashkent City Internal Affairs Department and the State Security Service (SSS), three suspects who had pre-planned the crime were apprehended and taken into custody.

The robbery plan and a unique "mask"

According to investigation data, the criminal plan was developed by the former security guard of that very training center. Together with two accomplices, he aimed to cut off the building's power supply, steal money, and flee the scene in a rented car.

One of the most notable details is that one of the suspects, in an attempt to hide his identity, wore a women's dress as a mask.

Crime details

Information and plans

Criminal mastermind

Former security guard of the training center

Planned crime

Robbery of the training center and theft of money

Unique circumstance

One of the criminals wore a women's dress as a mask

Escape plan

Fleeing abroad via the Fergana region

Final outcome

All three suspects were apprehended by the Tashkent City Internal Affairs Department and the SSS

The plan to escape abroad via Fergana was foiled

After committing the robbery, the criminals planned to cover their tracks by fleeing to a foreign country through the Fergana region. However, thanks to the swift efforts of law enforcement officers, their plan did not materialize. All three suspects were apprehended in time, and a preventive measure in the form of detention was applied to them.

In your opinion, why are the plans of individuals attempting to commit crimes with such unique methods being exposed in such a short time? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Society