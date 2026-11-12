Reasons for the defeat: What did Fabio Cannavaro reveal at the press conference?

Following the friendly match against the Russian national team, which ended in a dramatic 2:3 defeat, Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro participated in a press conference. While answering journalists' questions, the renowned expert specifically addressed Batrakov's performance, his thoughts on Abdukodir Khusanov, and the mistakes that were made.

Batrakov's potential and the question about Khusanov

During the press conference, when asked about the performance of Russian player Aleksey Batrakov, Cannavaro acknowledged his high potential:

"Undoubtedly, he is a good player. Especially in his sense of the game and his ability to execute both short and long passes. I believe he is a player with a bright future," said the head coach.

Furthermore, the coach responded sharply to journalists' questions regarding whether they would have maintained the 2:0 lead if Abdukodir Khusanov had been playing:

"Honestly, I don't like these types of questions. Khusanov is a good player. But we have suffered defeats even when he was present. Other young players who played today also performed well. Khusanov is a top player. Nevertheless, I have full confidence in the players I have on the pitch."

Key points of the press conference Coach's thoughts Assessment of Batrakov Strong in short and long passes, a player with a bright future Abdukodir Khusanov Top player, but the whole team is responsible for the defeat, not any single player Game plan High pressing and putting pressure on the opponent remained unchanged Substitutes and mentality The mental state of the substitutes and collective responsibility

"The substitutes are not to blame, the whole team lost"

Speaking about the tactical plans during the game and the performance of the players who came off the bench, the Italian expert emphasized that a 2:0 lead is the most dangerous situation in football.

"The main problem with bringing on substitutes was their mental state. These boys joined the game when the score was 2:0. Neither Diyor nor the substitutes are to blame for our defeat. The whole team lost. I feel a bit sorry because the substitutes gave their all and ran a lot. However, football does not always end fairly," said Cannavaro.

The coach also added that this match was a great experience for the young players and that they will continue to work on their mistakes.

In your opinion, which shortcomings in the team should Fabio Cannavaro address first? Leave your thoughts in the comments!