How was the 2-0 lead lost? Abbos Fayzullayev reveals the reasons for the defeat

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How was the 2-0 lead lost? Abbos Fayzullayev reveals the reasons for the defeat

After the friendly match at the Pakhtakor stadium in Tashkent against the Russian national team, which ended in a loss after a 2-0 lead, our national team midfielder Abbos Fayzullayev answered journalists' questions. He openly admitted the team's mistakes and the reasons for the defeat.

"The change after the 70th minute cost us"

Fayzullayev noted that although the game seemed interesting and intense to the fans, mistakes in the final stages of the match negatively affected the final result.

"It was an interesting game. I think the fans enjoyed it too. But there was a change in our game after the 70th minute, and that cost us. Many new players have joined the national team camp. The result is not important in a friendly match. Through such matches, we get to understand each other better. There are still many aspects we need to work on," said the midfielder.

Player's comments

Key points and conclusions

Turning point

Changes observed in the game after the 70th minute

Defense and tactics

Focusing too much on defense gave the opponent opportunities

Team responsibility

One person cannot be blamed for the defeat; it is a team loss

Benefit of the friendly match

Important experience for integrating new players and building understanding

"The opponent took advantage of us focusing more on defense"

The midfielder specifically noted that the visitors had no chances when the attacking game started, but switching to defense later was a mistake.

  • "I think the opponent took advantage of us focusing more on defense. We increased our attacks at the beginning of the first and second halves. In such a situation, the visitors had no opportunities to score. Regardless, we lost because of our own mistakes. We cannot blame one person for the defeat. We defended as a team. We can draw sufficient conclusions from this defeat," added Abbos Fayzullayev.

In your opinion, as Abbos Fayzullayev noted, how do mistakes in such friendly matches help in achieving positive results in future official matches? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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