How was the 2-0 lead lost? Abbos Fayzullayev reveals the reasons for the defeat

After the friendly match at the Pakhtakor stadium in Tashkent against the Russian national team, which ended in a loss after a 2-0 lead, our national team midfielder Abbos Fayzullayev answered journalists' questions. He openly admitted the team's mistakes and the reasons for the defeat.

"The change after the 70th minute cost us"

Fayzullayev noted that although the game seemed interesting and intense to the fans, mistakes in the final stages of the match negatively affected the final result.