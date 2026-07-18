Mother of 4 left homeless in Saint Petersburg: diplomats intervened

·45·World
Mother of 4 left homeless in Saint Petersburg: diplomats intervened

An Uzbek woman and her four children, who were left in a difficult situation following a family dispute in Saint Petersburg, have received assistance. The family, having lost their place of residence, was provided with temporary shelter and to Uzbekistan returned.

The incident Uzbekistan's Consulate General in Saint Petersburg and representatives of the Migration Agency intervened.

The woman asked the consulate for help

A citizen named M.B. Uzbekistan's Consulate General in Saint Petersburg, reporting that she and her four children were left without a place to live.

According to her, after a family argument, her husband kicked the woman and children out of their home. As a result, the family of five was left homeless and in need of help in a foreign city.

The family was placed in temporary housing

Consulate General staff clarified the situation and, in cooperation with the Migration Agency representative in Saint Petersburg, provided practical assistance.

The mother and her children were initially provided with safe temporary accommodation. Necessary organizational measures were also taken to return them to Uzbekistan.

Mother and children returned to Tashkent

According to official information, M.B. and her four children were returned to their homeland on July 15 via the Saint Petersburg-Tashkent flight.

No additional information has been provided regarding where the family was placed after arriving in Uzbekistan or what further social assistance they will receive.

The incident once again demonstrated how important it is for citizens in difficult situations abroad to contact diplomatic missions in a timely manner.

UzbekistanSaint PetersburgMigrationDiplomacySocial Assistance
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