Mother's body found in freezer: Russian man suspected of murder

·2·World
Mother's body found in freezer: Russian man suspected of murder

In Saint Petersburg, a 42-year-old man confessed to killing his 64-year-old mother. According to preliminary information, the murder may have been caused by money lost in bookmaker bets. This was reported by Zakon.kz reported.

According to Channel 78, on the evening of September 9, the man approached Rosgvardiya officers on the street and confessed to committing the murder. Law enforcement officers, together with investigators, went to his apartment on Leninsky Prospekt. There, the woman's body was found in a separate freezer. According to the investigation, the murder was committed on August 22.

It is noted that the man suffered from a gambling addiction. It is assumed that he attacked his mother while she was counting money. The man feared that she would find out that the money was missing. After that, he took a knife and stabbed his mother at least five times.

After that, the man took the woman's body and placed it in a separate freezer in the next room.

The suspect has been detained. According to police, he is registered at a psychoneurological dispensary. It is also reported that the man had previously been convicted of murder and robbery.

Санкт-Петербургқотилликжиноятқимор ўйинлариРоссиясудланувчи
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