Drunk man steals plane in Hungary and flies toward nuclear power plant

·37·World
Drunk man steals plane in Hungary and flies toward nuclear power plant

In Hungary, a 24-year-old man took a Cessna 172 light aircraft from an airfield in the city of Kalocsa without authorization and flew toward the Paks Nuclear Power Plant. This was reported by "Eurointegration".

The incident occurred on the morning of August 29. Military radars detected the plane shortly after it took off. Because it was heading toward the restricted airspace near the Paks NPP, two JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets of the Hungarian Air Force were scrambled.

However, before the fighters arrived, the Cessna 172 made an emergency landing in a sunflower field near the village of Geryen. The plane was damaged, and the man sustained minor injuries. He left the scene on foot and attempted to hijack a car from a driver who had stopped to help. He was apprehended by police shortly thereafter.

During the investigation, it was determined that the 24-year-old man was intoxicated. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the illegal seizure of the aircraft and other potential offenses.

The Paks Nuclear Power Plant is the only commercial nuclear power plant in Hungary. The airspace around it is under special protection.

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