Horror: Cruise ship capsizes after colliding with a tanker in the USA (video)

An unusual maritime incident occurred in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. A cruise ship docked along the Mississippi River capsized following a collision with a tanker.

At the time of the incident, there were a total of 180 people on board the cruise ship. 129 of them were passengers, and the rest were crew members.

Following the collision, rescue services immediately arrived at the scene. All 180 people on the ship were safely rescued. According to preliminary reports, the incident concluded without major casualties.

The event has also drawn attention to the issue of maritime traffic safety on the Mississippi River.