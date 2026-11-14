Chinese artist amazes everyone by creating a 7-meter Monkey King statue from dried branches

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Chinese artist amazes everyone by creating a 7-meter Monkey King statue from dried branches

A Chinese artist has captured the attention of internet users by creating a giant statue reaching 7 meters in height from ordinary dried tree branches. He depicted the legendary hero — the Monkey King Sun Wukong — in a unique style.

According to the Xinhua agency, Fan Lijie, who lives in Shandong province, spent over two months creating this unusual work of art. The artist hand-crafted the massive statue by selecting thousands of dried branches one by one and joining them together.

Another remarkable aspect of the work is that he did not use any ready-made sketches or templates. Each part of the statue was shaped based on the artist's imagination and skill.

Usually portrayed as a combative and fierce hero, this time Sun Wukong appears in a completely different guise. In the statue, he is reflected as calm, composed, and deep in contemplation.

The author notes that this image signifies a person passing through various life trials and ultimately achieving inner peace.

The unusual statue quickly became popular on social media. Among those who want to see it with their own eyes are visitors coming from other cities.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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